7Weather- We turn up the heat Memorial Day! Temperatures drop throughout Tuesday as a back door cold front moves through the area.

Morning Memorial Day services will be mild with temperatures starting in the 60s. It quickly warms up with temperatures in the low 80s by late morning. Highs hit into the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon.

Skies are mainly sunny and humidity remains low. There will be a WSW breeze at 10-15 mph.

Monday is looking like a great beach day with temperatures in the mid 80s at the immediate coastline. It will be cooler on the Cape with temperatures between 75-80º. The UV index is “very high”, make sure to reapply sunscreen.

We start to cool things down on Tuesday as a back door cold front approaches the area. There will be a big difference in temperatures on Tuesday. We all start warm and muggy in the morning, and then temperatures begin to fall late morning and into the early afternoon.

It looks like around mid-day the coast will be in the 60s and central Massachusetts will be in the mid and upper 80s.

We’re back to where we should be for this time of year on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. There will be lots of clouds around and there will be a few evening showers.

Thursday is partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. An onshore wind keeps the coast cooler. Friday is mainly cloudy with temperatures near 70º. It’s not a complete washout, but there will be a few showers around throughout the day.