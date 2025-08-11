Editor’s Note: Today’s weather blog was written by 7News weather intern Spencer Goldman

It was another hot day out there on Monday! Most spots in and around Boston got to or exceeded 90, and everyone saw lots of sunshine. That will be the case again on Tuesday, as afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s inland, and in the upper 80s by the coast.

Wednesday looks like yet another day with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 90s. However, the humidity will tick up significantly, and there is a small chance for just an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon.

If you are headed out to the beach the next couple of days, it’s looking good!

August (really, all summer) has been a very dry and we could use some beneficial rain.

There is about a 40% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, and dew points will peak at around 70.

That will be associated with a slow moving cold front, which will finally lower both the heat and humidity on Friday!

