Hot Pattern Ahead

After reaching the upper 80s to 90 yesterday, the heat settles in through the weekend and into next week. Areas of low clouds and fog reform in the early mornings at times, especially across Southeast Mass, but will mix out and yield to sun mid to late morning each day. That’ll set up nice beach weather as storm free skies remain in place. Rain chances are very limited over the next several days with just an isolated storm popping up across deep interior New England. Bottom line, don’t plan on rain for your outdoor activities, and you’ll be watering those gardens yourself as well.

The heat continues through much of next week with the next best chance of scattered storms rolling through Thursday.

Enjoy the weekend, stay cool and Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there!