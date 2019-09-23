Hot Start to Fall, Cooler Days Ahead

7Weather- It was a hot start to fall! Several towns reached into the 90s on Monday. Boston hit 92º, making it the 15th 90 degrees day in 2019.

The latest we’ve seen a 90º+ day is October 12th in 1954.

TONIGHT:

If you’re tired of this near 90º weather, don’t worry, a cold front is on it’s way. Showers move in ahead of that front tonight, mainly after 11 PM.

There could be a few downpours, but even then most town will get 0.5″ of rain, or less.

TUESDAY:

Clouds will linger along the coast early Tuesday morning, and there could be a shower on the Cape.

Skies quickly clear, and we will have plenty of sun by lunch time.

A second push of moisture moves in throughout the afternoon, making skies partly cloudy. Can’t rule out the chance for few sprinkles.

Highs will be between 73-79º.

NEXT FOUR DAYS:

Wednesday will feel more like fall, but temps are still slightly above average. We’re back to the 80s on Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy and it is breezy.

It’s a bit cooler Friday with highs in the mid 70s.