Chalk up another beauty of a day yesterday as highs drifted up into the 70s and 80s during the afternoon with sunshine and low humidity. The low humidity allowed for another comfortable overnight last night and a pleasant start this morning. Areas of fog across the Cape and Islands will burn off by mid morning, providing a mostly sunny day.



With the sunshine in place, temps take off today, heading for the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon. At the coast, it’ll be a bit cooler, with localized sea breezes as beach temps run in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tomorrow, temps are similar, although we’ll track some scattered showers/storms in the afternoon. Once they get going, we’ll cool off, and cool off substantially by the evening as temps drop into the 50s/60s shortly after sunset with the wind kicking in out of the northeast.

With an area of low pressure developing just to our east, the gusty northeast wind prevails both Saturday and Sunday as showers back in from time to time. Winds gust 15-30mph inland and 30-40mph across Southeast Mass. Highs are stuck in the 50s. Showers are likely at times too, with steadier/heavy rain possible if the area of low pressure is close enough to us Sunday. Something we’ll keep an eye on.

The pattern is slow to break next week, with sunshine returning by Wednesday as highs push to near 70.