The heat remains in the forecast to kick off the work week, with a ridge of high pressure centered over New England.

Temperatures are expected to range in the 90s for most of the area, 80s on the Cape, along with high humidity.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Monday afternoon, with heat index values expected to reach the upper 90s to about 102 when factoring in humidity. Make sure to find ways to stay cool and hydrated while the heat sticks around.

Although there is a chance for a storm on Monday, higher chances for rain arrive with a cold front Tuesday. Expect 2 rounds of scattered showers and storms Tuesday, one in the morning and another in the evening.