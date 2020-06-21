Hot Start to Week, Isolated Afternoon Storms

7Weather- It was a hot weekend! Most places hit into the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

The week start toasty and sticky. Monday starts with patchy fog early in the morning, and then it clears up by mid-morning. Inland areas reach into the low 90s, but a southeast wind will keep the coast cooler with highs between 79-84º. We can’t rule out the chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel plans, it’s only a 10% chance of a storm.

Once again, inland areas make it into the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday. There could be a sea breeze that kicks in for a few hours, so the coast will be in the mid and upper 80s. There could be extra clouds in the morning on the Cape, the rest of the area is mostly sunny. There could be an isolated storm well inland late in the afternoon.

A cold front begins to move in Wednesday, giving us a better chance for storms in the afternoon. We all could use it, but it looks like these storms will be hit and miss across the area. It will feel tropical on Wednesday with highs near 90. Humidity is lower on Thursday and temperatures are in the mid and upper 80s. There is a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon.