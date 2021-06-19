The warmer weather continues into Father’s Day, and the heat sticks around to kick off the week.

There will be a few showers around between 9-11 PM late this evening in southeast Massachusetts, and then things gradually clear up overnight.

Sunday morning might feel a bit muggy with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s for breakfast. The rest of the day will feel comfortable. Expect mainly sunny skies and highs between 86-91º. If your going to the beach with dad, it is looking fantastic along the water. Temperatures along the immediate coastline will be in the low and mid 80s.

Monday is the first full day of summer, and it’s going to feel like it! Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and it will be humid. Most of the daylight hours are dry. There’s a slight chance for a pop up storm as we approach sunset.

Claudette is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm off the coast of North Carolina on Monday. It won’t directly impact us, but we likely see choppy seas late Monday into Tuesday.

The best chance for rain/storms this week is on Tuesday. Expect peeks of sun in the morning, and then a line of storms in the early afternoon. It looks like the severe threat will mainly be west of the region into New York and Pennsylvania. Highs reach into the mid and upper 80s, and it remains humid.

The rest of the week is dry and comfortable. Wednesday has highs in the mid and upper 70s and low humidity. Thursday and Friday are mainly sunny with highs near 80 inland, and in the mid 70s at the coast.