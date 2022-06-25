7Weather- From cloudy and cool last weekend to sunny and hot this weekend.

Both weekend days will be hot with low humidity. We won’t have to deal with the heat and humidity, just the heat.

Temperatures make into the low 90s inland and into the low and mid 80s along the coast this afternoon. Wind is light between 5-10mph and there there will be plenty of sunshine.

It will be a bit warmer on Sunday with highs between 89-94º inland. It’s possible that a sea breeze collapses late in the afternoon allowing the coast to have a jump in temperatures.

Head out to the beach this weekend! It’s a perfect two days to cool down at the coastline. The UV index is up to 9, so make sure to reapply sunscreen if you’re going to be outside.

A cold front approaches the region on Monday, but it doesn’t clear us until the evening/overnight. It will be warm and humid ahead of that front with the chance of rain.

Right now it’s looking like a few showers move into central Massachusetts and New Hampshire around lunch time, and then between 1-3PM everywhere else.

Showers are light and on and off initially, and then rain picks up and becomes more widespread closer to the evening commute.

That cold front drop humidity on Tuesday and highs are in the upper 70s. It gradually warms up again throughout the rest of the week.