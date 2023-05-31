7Weather- After a warmer afternoon today, temperatures get hot through the end of the week. There’s a chance for isolated storms Friday. A cold front will bring a BIG drop in temperatures (30 degrees +) into the weekend. We’ll keep showers around into next week.

Overnight, we’ll keep a warm air mass and the wind will shift, becoming west/southwest. Temperatures will be in the 50s out the door tomorrow morning. Fog develops along the South Coast, Buzzard’s Bay, Cape and Islands.

Full sun along with mild temperatures above us will boost surface temperatures into the low 90s inland. Highs along the coast will reach the 80s before afternoon sea breezes develop. Temperatures across the Cape and Islands will be in the 70s.

Friday, temperatures stay hot near 90°. During the afternoon, clouds will bubble up and there will be a chance for isolated showers and storms.

The weekend will look and feel much different than this past week. You can blame the cold front that moves in late Friday/early Saturday. Off and on showers and overcast conditions will prevail Saturday. The wind will be out of the northeast and off the cooler ocean water along with the cooler air mass above us. Highs will be stuck in the upper 50s! Yes, you read that right. What a drastic drop after the summerlike feel this week. Sunday, temperatures still won’t budge much, still stuck in the upper 50s. It’ll be breezy with a northeast wind and the chance for showers.

The showers and clouds may not be the best for your weekend plans. It’ll be better for bringing down the pollen counts!

Tomorrow marks the start of Meteorological Summer! We define seasons in terms of temperatures to organize climate data. It’s also the start of June. In June, our average highs and lows go up about ten degrees. We gain just nine minutes of daylight as sunsets get slightly later.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black