The heat is on! Yesterday started our hot stretch with most towns hitting 90°. We started our heat wave tracker, and as a reminder you need three consecutive 90°+ days to be an official heat wave. Yesterday was just the beginning with even more heat set for the first half of the week.

We have an extreme heat warning in effect through Tuesday as the heat continues to build. These get issued for a multitude of reasons: extreme heat, long duration heat, and little relief overnight. All will be true as we get hotter each day through Tuesday, and while cooler, it’s still a hot day on Wednesday.

Today you’ll actually find a bit of relief on the coastline. It’s still hot/warm there, but there is a decent difference between coastal locations and those off of the water by a few miles. Beach plans are still great though, with temperatures in the 80s!

The heat ramps up Tuesday with many towns seeing an actual air temperature reaching 100° or more. Please, if you need to be outside take breaks, find shade, drink plenty of water. And PLEASE if you head out to run errands leave the kids and the dog at home.

Boston will, at a minimum, set a daily record tomorrow with the current record high of 95°. The hottest June temperature on record is 100° set most recently in 2021, and the hottest temperature ever on record for Boston at 104° set back in 1911.

Beach conditions are great the next two days. Rip current risk for both today and tomorrow is low, water temperatures are generally in the mid 60s (a bit cooler off of Cape Ann), and we’ll have fairly calm seas. If you’re out just remember sunscreen! UV index the next three days is 9s and 10s — meaning 15-20 minutes to sunburn!

Wednesday is still hot, but a decent drop from Tuesday’s highs. The true heat relief will be here for the end of the week.