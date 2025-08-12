Much like yesterday, today will be a hot day, but without the humidity it’s not terrible to be outside. We’re back under the sunshine today with temperatures that will once again climb into the 90s. There’s not much difference for a “feels like temperature” since the humidity isn’t much of a concern today. That said, hot is hot.

Tomorrow is another hot day, but the humidity will come into play as well. Air temperatures will be a degree or two colder for Wednesday, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel hotter than yesterday did and today will.

Storms will return for Wednesday and Thursday and those storms will break apart the heat that’s overhead. The storms on Wednesday afternoon will be isolated, with most towns staying dry. Thursday brings the better chance of rain and storms with the actual cold front passing through.

While the front passes by on Thursday, there’s not much relief — the front is just too late in the day. Because there will be showers and storms and more clouds, temperatures will stay in the upper 80s, but the humidity will be tropical, the highest of the week. The true relief will arrive on Friday, giving us a beautiful end to the work week with sunshine, comfortable temperatures and comfortable humidity.