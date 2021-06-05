The toasty weather sticks around to end the weekend and to kick off the week. Sunday morning will have temperatures between 75-80º around 8AM. We jump into the upper 80s by lunch time, and then highs make it into the low 90s. It will feel a bit muggy, but not tropical.

Monday will be the third consecutive day at 90º+, making it the first heat wave of 2021. Highs reach into the mid 90s in the Merrimack Valley, and in the low 90s in Boston, Worcester, and Norwood. It will be slightly more humid. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s.

The beach is looking like a good place to be the next couple of days. Sunday and Monday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures at the immediate coastline in the mid and upper 80s.

Whether your going to the beach or just running errands the next few days, you’ll want to apply sunscreen. The UV index is very high with 15-20 minutes to sunburn.

The 90s stick around into Tuesday, and humidity increases a bit. There could also be a spotty afternoon storms. Cooler air slowly moves in on Wednesday evening, but it might be enough to drop highs into the upper 80s. Thursday has partly sunny skies and it is near 80º.