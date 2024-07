After a somewhat cooler day today, the heat is back in full force this week with another heat wave expected.

Temperatures will jump into the 90s for the next few days, and heat index values could reach the 100s once again.

Sunday will be the coolest out of the next 4 days, with slightly less humidity and temps just touching 90.

A Heat Advisory is already in effect for Monday, with heat index values likely to reach the upper 90s.