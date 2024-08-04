Another hot and humid day is expected Monday with highs in the 80s and 90s by afternoon.

There will also be a risk of storms that arrives by the evening, with a possibility of a few severe storms in spots.

The day starts with sunshine, and will remain mostly sunny until mid afternoon.

Storms will start to pop up in New York and Central New England early evening, and could quickly turn severe.

Although the main risk for any severe storm will be to our north, with the main threats being gusty winds and small to medium-size hail, there may be a storm or two that pushes into parts of Southern New England. Stay tuned for updates from the 7Weather Team as this weather system moves into the area.