For the rest of your Tuesday, get out and enjoy the beautiful weather! Most of us will reach the 80s except for the Cape and elsewhere in southeastern Massachusetts with highs there only in the 60s and 70s. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or downpour in southern New Hampshire or near the NH/MA state line. Most of us won’t see that, and instead will stick with the bright skies.

Overnight lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be sunny all day and very warm for this time of year. Most of us will reach the mid to upper 80s, again with a few exclusions off to the southeast.

It will feel a bit sticky, too, with dew points jumping into the low 60s.

Heads up for Thursday: more heat, humidity will fuel a risk for showers and thunderstorms with an isolated chance for strong to severe storms. That’s most likely in the afternoon hours, but we’ll be able to get more details on timing as we get through tomorrow.

Right now, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has us at a level 1 out of 5 for a severe weather risk.

This Memorial Day weekend Saturday looks mostly dry except for maybe a spot shower. Sunday looks dry and warm, too, but Memorial Day itself is not looking so great: cooler with a chance for isolated showers.