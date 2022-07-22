7Weather- The hottest days of this heat wave are forecast to be this weekend with highs approaching the triple digit mark on Sunday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid and upper 90s Saturday. Humidity remains lower, but there could be a heat index value that makes it feel 1-3º warmer than the actual air temperature. Skies are mainly sunny and there could be a sea breeze that kicks in throughout the afternoon.

We’re approaching record highs on Sunday for both Boston and Worcester. There will be a mix of clouds and sun and humidity is on the low end of muggy (dew points near 60º). It starts to feel tropical when dew points hit into the 70s.

This will be the hottest day of what will likely be a 7 day heat wave.

The forecast for Boston on Sunday is 98º. It looks like we’ll tie the record of 98º set back in 1933. Worcester will get close to the record with the forecast at 93º and the record at 94º.

It’s a great weekend to head to the beach! With an afternoon sea breeze it will be at least a little bit cooler at the immediate coastline. Sunday won’t have the onshore wind so it will be hotter at the beaches with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun.

Drink plenty of water this weekend! It will be very hot at Fenway with temperatures in the mid and upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.