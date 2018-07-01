How Long Will This Heat Wave Last?

Today was the third day in a row with high temperatures in the 90s, making it officially a “heat wave”.

The heat indices rose dangerously high earlier this afternoon, with a few spots in the Merrimack Valley and central MA in the 110° range.

Overnight, we will not see too much relief from the heat or humidity. Lows will only slip into the upper 60s to low 70s, which is where we will start Monday morning. Patchy fog is likely along the coastline.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect for Monday afternoon as heat indices are expected to climb into the upper 90s to low 100s again.

Monday will be another hazy, hot and humid day with highs into the lower 90s, but if you’re trying to seek some relief from the heat, high temperatures along the coast are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will likely be the warmest on the 7-day with highs into the mid to upper 90s, slightly cooler at the Cape. By the later afternoon hours, as a cold front approaches from the west, we could see a few storms.

For the 4th of July, we could see a few showers/storms in the morning along the southern coast, but the bulk of the day will be dry. Highs are expected to climb to near 90, and by the evening for the fireworks displays, temperatures will likely be in the low to mid 80s.

Relief from the heat and humidity finally arrives by Friday and continues into next weekend. In the meantime, if you are working outdoors for an extended period of time, be sure to take plenty of water breaks over the next few days as the heat wave continues.