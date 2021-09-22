A cold front will bring rain chance to the region to round out the week with Friday seeing the better chance for showers region-wide.

This evening, a few scattered sprinkles are expected, but these should fizzle out just after sunset.

Overnight temperatures take a dip into 60s, with patchy fog developing late.

Tomorrow is very similar to today. Today we saw mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures were able to rise to 80° in Boston and the upper 70s for the surrounding suburbs when some peeks of sun emerged around midday.

Also, similar to today, we have a spot shower chance for Thursday.

Fall officially began at 3:21pm, but with the humid and above average temperatures both today and tomorrow, it will certainly still feel like summer.

Looking ahead to Friday, it’s a wet end to the week as the cold front to our west inches closer, throwing scattered showers our way.

This front is slow to move across the region, so we have some lingering showers in the forecast for the first half of the weekend, however, Saturday is not a complete washout, especially for central MA and interior southern NH where the showers should clear out by midday.

Sunday is the better half of the weekend with less humidity, mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

For the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday in Boston, it looks absolutely picture perfect with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s and lower humidity.

The nice weather for Sunday spills over the following work week with Monday seeing mostly sunny skies and highs around 70°. There’s a sprinkle chance Tuesday followed by a few showers in the forecast for Wednesday.