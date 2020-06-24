Humid Day, Scattered Storms

Clouds and fog break for partial sun late this morning into the afternoon. Once those breaks of sun get to work, temps take off to the up side and the combination of the warm air, high humidity and energy sliding through will help fuel scattered storms. The main risk with these storms will be cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and localized downpours. Storms are hit or miss, so not all towns will see rain, but in the hits, a quick 1-2″ is possible under the heaviest storms. The highest storm risk is along I-95 from Providence to Boston, points northwest. The storm risk is much lower across Southeast Mass.

Once these storms sweep out to sea, the humidity starts to drop tonight and dew points crash from the low 70s this afternoon to the 40s to near 50 by tomorrow! That’s a huge difference and despite temps tomorrow being just as warm as today, it’ll be much more comfortable.