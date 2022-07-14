Scattered storms overnight dropped a nice drink of water for the lawns and gardens for some, but not for all. That’s the nature of the game in the summer, storms tend to be hit or miss, and the rain this afternoon will also feature haves and have nots. The overnight winners tended to favor parts of MetroWest and Central Worcester County, although some other towns picked up 0.25″ or more too. Below is a snapshot of midnight – 6am rain totals.

By mid morning, isolated showers tend to dry up and we’ll catch some late-morning to early afternoon breaks of sun. The combination of warming up into the 80s, the high humidity in place, and some cold air/wind aloft, will allow for scattered storms to re-fire. Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon as thunderstorms build, producing localized downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. The storms will be scattered, so again, not all towns get hit.



Tonight, we dry out and lower the humidity, setting the stage for a beautiful Friday and solid summer weekend. Highs tomorrow run 80-85 inland, 75-80 at the coast. Saturday runs in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity, then close to 90 with a bit more humidity Sunday.



Scattered showers and storm are back into the forecast early next week as high humidity and some heat prevail as well.