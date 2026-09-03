Batches of showers with brief localized downpours roll through early this morning, dampening the ground for most and allowing for some puddles for the kids to splash through at the bus stop this morning as well as for the morning commute.

Showers are in and out through mid morning with most of the wet weather pushing offshore by 9-10am. Low clouds gradually break late this morning and with some midday/afternoon sun breaking out, temps takeoff to near or above 80 for many. The air will be quite soupy with dew points heading up into the low 70s. There will be enough moisture and instability to kick off a few isolated to scattered storms mid to late afternoon with about 20-30% of us picking up on that. As a cold front slips through this evening, we’ll turn the winds back to the west/northwest.





On the other side of the front, it’ll still be warm Friday, near 80, but with lowering humidity as dew points trend back to near 60.

Humidity and temps lower more on Saturday, but with some chilly air and a disturbance aloft swinging on through, we’ll watch for a few scattered afternoon showers to pop-up as well. They do tend to favor interior locations. A cool breeze will develop along the coast with the strongest gusts, 25-30mph, across the Cape and Islands.

Sunday is cool, but mainly dry with a northeast breeze prevailing. Labor Day will feature dry air again and a bit milder.