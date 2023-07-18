Figures… We finally pull off a dry summer’s day and our blue sky got obscured by smoke from the Canadian Wildfires. We’ll have more smoky haziness to the sky again today along with sunshine, sending temps into the mid to upper 80s.

An air quality alert is in effect across interior New England for the smoke creating unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups from time to time.

We also have a Flood Watch up across the interior too as scattered afternoon thunderstorm there will produce localized downpours, capable of street flooding, poor drainage flooding and small stream flooding. The big issue is not so much how much rain falls, but the fact the a quick localized 1-2″ on a saturated ground, will cause a lot of runoff. Close to the coast, today does look mainly dry, although some showers may clip Nantucket or the outer Cape.

Worcester has already pushed into it’s 4th wettest July on record and most of New England has received 3-8″ above average rainfall over the last 30 days.

Tomorrow looks good overall, mid 80s with just a brief spot shower/storm possible. Thursday is dry.

Friday features more numerous scattered storms before a mainly dry weekend (spot shower/storm Saturday). We’ll even get a bit of a break from the highest humidity by Sunday as dew points fall to near 60.