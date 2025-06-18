Low clouds, patchy dense fog and showers move through this morning with temps in the 60s and dew points in the 60s. So it’ll be a muggy start to the day. Showers become few and far between by mid to late afternoon with more breaks of sun in here as temps warm into the mid to upper 70s.



Tonight will be mild and muggy, 60s to near 70 with areas of fog developing. Despite the low clouds and patchy fog to start the day tomorrow, the heat is on. Mid to late morning sun breaks out and temps skyrocket into the upper 80s to lower 90s. South of route 44, it will be cooler with low clouds and fog lingering at times through midday.





We’ll also track scattered storms late in the afternoon/evening with a few of them locally strong to severe, especially across Central and Western Mass and up into NH and VT.





Those storms will be out ahead of a cold front that blows through tomorrow night. The other side of that front offers some great summer weather on Friday and Saturday! Yes a Saturday that’s warm and dry… how bout that!

One thing to watch for over the weekend, is a complex of showers/storms that runs on top of the dome of heat building across the eastern U.S. If that complex forms over southern Canada, it could provide some late overnight showers/storm Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday still looks warm with clouds yielding to sun again by midday and temps running into the mid to upper 80s.

The heat runs high next week as much of the eastern half of the country runs hot. Temps here will likely be well into the 90s early to mid week. May even have a shot of getting to near 100 Tuesday or Wednesday.