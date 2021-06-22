It’s another mild and muggy start to the day with temps and dew points near 70 this morning. While we’ll catch breaks of sun this morning to midday, the story later today will be the shower chances going up as temperatures and dew points go down.



Temps around midday will reach the low to mid 80s for many, warmest across eastern Mass. The temps max out between Noon – 2pm, then start to drop as shower chances begin to go up. By 5pm, many towns and cities are back to near 70, on our way into the 60s early this evening. Showers are most widespread late this afternoon and early this evening.



Humidity crashes this evening and as we dry out, we’ll have a couple fantastic days ahead with temps in the 70s and low humidity Wednesday and Thursday. While a spot shower can’t be ruled out Friday, much of the Friday – Sunday stretch look dry too with temps back in the mid to upper 80s over the weekend.