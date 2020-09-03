Humid Today, Pleasant Weekend Ahead

No doubt, it’s a warm and humid start to the day as dew points run close to 70! We also have area of fog in the wake of the showers we’ve had over the last 24hrs. For many towns and cities, it was a good drink of water for the lawns and gardens with 0.25-0.75″ falling on many locations.

While a few scattered showers are possible through midday, then just an isolated shower leftover this afternoon, many hours of the day will be dry as peeks of sun allow temps to jump up to near 80 degrees. It stays humid all day with dew points in the lower 70s.

The humidity drops off tomorrow, and nice summer weather returns in the afternoon. A fantastic feel to the air holds on through the weekend with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Enjoy!