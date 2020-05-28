Humid Tonight and Friday, Comfy End to the Weekend

The clouds linger tonight along with the humidity and mild temperatures. Spotty drizzle and patchy fog are possible especially along the immediate coast.

Overnight lows only dip into the 60s.

After starting off with temperatures into the 60s, temperatures will stretch into the low 80s by Friday afternoon with some breaks in the cloud cover northward. Along and south of the Pike could see a few spotty showers Friday.

With the wind direction still out of the south-southwest, temperatures will be slightly cooler along the South Coast Friday afternoon.

For the weekend, a few showers are possible on Saturday with highs into the low 80s. Sunday is the better half of the weekend with less humidity and more sunshine and highs into the 70s.

The next work week sees highs near seasonable, back into the upper 60s to low 70s through midweek before jumping back into the upper 70s by Thursday. Wednesday brings the next chance for showers.