7Weather- It was hot yesterday. Boston hit 90º for the first time this year. On average Boston hits 90º on June 1st, so this hot day was almost a month later than the average.

It won’t be as hot today, but it will be more humid. You’ll definitely notice the difference.

There could be an isolated storm from as early as 8-10AM this morning, but a line of showers/storms moves into Worcester County and southern NH between 10-11AM. Areas north of Bristol & Plymouth Counties will be seeing showers and a few downpours by lunch time.

There could be lingering rain along the Pike for the evening commute, but as this point the wet weather is moving south and east. Expect a few lingers showers in SE Mass through 9-10PM tonight.

We won’t get a lot of rain from this, but we’ll take anything we can get! Most locations get about 0.25″ of rain. Cities/towns that get a few downpours could get about 0.50″ of rain. We will end the month of June with below average rain.

A cold front drops humidity on Tuesday. It will feel comfy with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday is warm and sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. The coast will be a bit cooler.