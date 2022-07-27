After two very comfortable July days yesterday and today, we’re back to tropical humidity for your Thursday. Tomorrow will have a summer feel with high humidity and warm temperatures that climb to the 80s. There’s a small chance of a few showers, thunderstorms, and downpours tomorrow but unfortunately most of us won’t see anything. They’ll be very isolated.

On the future radar below you can see how isolated the showers/storms will be. Only giving that badly needed rain to a handful of towns.

We’ll do it again on Friday but even FEWER cities will see rain on Friday than what we’ll see on Thursday. So the drought rolls on.

