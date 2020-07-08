Humidity Builds In… Storms For Some Later Today

“Air you can wear”, or “summer soup” will be the theme of the next several days as high humidity builds in with a mix of morning fog/low clouds, sunshine and summer storms. That will include today with low clouds and fog this morning breaking for sun and surging dew points rise toward 70.

With the high humidity and warmth, combined with a disturbance sliding in, the potential is there this afternoon for scattered storms to develop after 3pm. The highest risk for thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening, will be near and north of the Pike, where a few of these storms could produce localized downpours, strong wind gusts and hail.

The storm risk is lower tomorrow, as only 10-20% of us see a pop-up shower or storm, favoring locations near and north of the Pike. Highs tomorrow run near 90 as dew points hold in the lower 70s, making it feel more like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Friday into Saturday, we’ll watch an area of low pressure ride up the coast with tropical moisture. If that low does manage to get a closed circulation around it’s center and produce winds 35mph+, it’s possible it’ll be tagged a tropical depression or named storm by the National Hurricane Center. With that said, it’ll like still be more of a rain producer than a wind producer here. The highest chance for rain with localized downpours will be Friday afternoon – Saturday.