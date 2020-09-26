Humidity Builds, Rain Chances Increase Next Few Days

7Weather- Aside from a few sprinkles, it is mainly dry Sunday. There will be a few showers on Monday, and then there is a better chance for rain Wednesday.

Sunday starts with patchy fog and mild temperatures. A breeze picks up by lunch time, and we climb into the mid and upper 70s. There will be some clearing in the afternoon with highs near 80º. It’s not the best beach day, but you could head to the water and enjoy the warmth. There could be a few sprinkles inland in the afternoon.

There are two windows for rain on Monday, one in the morning before 11 AM, and then again in the afternoon after 3 PM. It’s not a complete washout, and not everyone will see rain in both windows. We’re going with a 30% of showers for the day. The day starts in the upper 60s, and highs make it into the upper 70s.

It will feel muggy Sunday – Tuesday, and then tropical Wednesday. With a dew point at 70º and high near 75º, you will feel the heavier air.

We welcome the rain! The better chance for shower will be Tuesday night – Wednesday night. During this time there will be on and off rain. It looks like we will get a widespread 1-3″ of rain across the area.