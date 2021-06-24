It was another beautiful day across the region with low humidity, mostly sunny skies and highs into the 70s. Tomorrow, we see the return humidity as dewpoints rise into the 60s again, which we haven’t seen since Tuesday.

Tonight, we’ll have increasing clouds and lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow morning there’s a chance for a few sprinkles, otherwise we’re looking at mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs stretch to near 80 with a muggy feel to the air, with slightly cooler temperatures at the coast due to an onshore breeze.

Saturday also has a chance for a few sprinkles, but we’re not tracking a washout. The wind will be out of the southwest ushering in the humidity and the heat. Highs will stretch into the upper 80s.

Sunday will be even hotter than Saturday with highs into the low 90s.

The 90s stick around into the next work week, possible bringing us our second heat wave of June 2021.

The difference from the last heat wave to this forecasted one is we’re tracking a few days mid to upper 90s next week (Monday – Wednesday). With the heat, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday feature chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon.