We started off this week on such a high note with three days of sunshine, mild temperatures, and comfortable humidity. You may not have noticed it much, but each day the humidity has been slightly higher than the last. And that gradual increase in humidity will continue into the end of the week with sticky and muggy air returning for Thursday and Friday.

As we build moisture with humidity, we’ll also see some of that moisture help produce a few isolated showers. The shower chance is with us for both Thursday and Friday but it’s very low. Most of the day and most of us will be dry. These are a few passing showers with the days just being generally cloudier than the last few and also more humid. The rain chances each day are like 20-40%, slightly higher on Friday than Thursday.

All of this (the rain and humidity) is gone for the weekend and the weekend forecast looks outstanding! We’ll have sunshine both days, no humidity, and nice temperatures. Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday, especially for those on the coast. The nice summer weekend weather extends regionwide so any New England road trips you might have planned this weekend will be equally as great!