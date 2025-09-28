It was an extremely warm day across Massachusetts Sunday, but an eventual cooldown is on the way.

Most of us topped off in the low 80s, while it was cooler on the Cape in the 70s. Still, it felt much warmer due to the high levels of humidity.

The good news is the humidity will drop tonight as the night progresses. Skies will be clear and overnight lows will reach the low to mid 50s.

Monday will be a beautiful day! It’ll definitely be on the warm side of average for this time of year. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s, but considering the humidity will be much lower, it will feel quite a bit cooler.

If you’re going to the Bruins game in Boston, the weather will be perfect for any pre-game or post-game celebrations.

Tuesday will be pretty similar. Skies will be partly sunny, morning lows will drop to the 50s with highs in the mid 70s.

A big change comes Wednesday.

The morning will be noticeably chilly in the 40s. Afternoon highs will only top off in the low 60s. Breezy conditions will make it feel even cooler than it is. That goes for Thursday as well: highs near 60 with bright skies but a cold breeze.

Friday morning is expected to be the coldest this week down to the 30s. Thankfully, highs will rebound nicely to the upper 60s with the help of sunny skies. Saturday is looking sunny and mild in the mid 70s and we’ll warm up even more Sunday with the help of more sun to the upper 70s.