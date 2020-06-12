Humidity Drops… Pattern Dries Out

The haves and the have nots… that’s the way the summer time storms tend to end up, and yesterday was no exception. While some locations were graced with 1-2″ of sky water, giving the lawns and gardens a good soaking, other towns pick up paltry amounts, if anything at all. If you missed out of the rain, I don’t have much more for you heading through the 7 day forecast.

Image

While your lawns will hate it, your local restaurant will not. Trying to nail down an outdoor rezzie? Pick a time, any time, the forecast the next 7 days features quite a bit of dry weather. Humidity and temps remain coolest Saturday-Monday, then the numbers start to warm mid-week next week. By next Friday, highs head toward 90!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Trending