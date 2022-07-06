We’re off to a mild and muggy start to the day with temps running near 70 early this morning, heading for the mid 80s this afternoon. As winds shift to the northwest later this morning, lower humidity moves in midday-afternoon, allowing for some pleasantly warm beach/pool weather later today. While a passing isolated shower moves through this morning, much of the day turns out to be rain-free. With the lowering humidity, it’ll be a comfortable evening and overnight as lows head back into the 50s to near 60 by daybreak tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow turns out to be comfortable with low humidity and temps in the 70s to near 80 under a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will be coolest at the coast.

Higher humidity returns again Friday, won’t last long as another cold front is on the way. That front will help deliver scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon, and usher in plenty of low humidity and sunshine again for the weekend behind it. The weekend looks refreshing and fantastic with dew points dropping into the 40s as daytime higher nudge 80, albeit cooler at the coast.