Humidity Fuels Scattered Downpours

A warm and humid start is upon us again today as dew points surge into the lower 70s. Areas of fog and low clouds are once again prevalent, and we’ll have more clouds through the day overall. Scattered showers and storms are scattered about this afternoon and evening, with locally heavy rain the main threat as localized downpours will drop a quick 1″+ for some towns. Downpours are hit or miss, so not all locations see beneficial rain amounts.

A few showers linger into the early morning hours tomorrow across the Cape, but the trend is to dry out and dramatically drop the humidity. Low humidity and temps near 70 hold on Friday and Saturday before more showers arrive late Sunday into Monday.