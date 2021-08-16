Humidity gradually increase tomorrow into Wednesday. Rain chances are limited the next couple of days, and then tropical downpours arrive Thursday.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures start in the upper 60s, and then we get into the mid 80s in the afternoon. It is looking mainly dry despite a warm front lifting through the area. Humidity will gradually increase throughout the day. The morning will still feel comfortable, and then it is a bit muggy late in the afternoon.

Wednesday is also mainly dry. Tropical moisture is in the area in the form of cloudy skies and humidity. Temperatures start in the low 70s, and with mainly cloudy skies, we only get into the mid 80s in the afternoon. An isolated downpour is possible around sunset, and after sunset.

The remnants of Fred arrive in southern New England on Thursday. As of right now, rain moves into the area mid-day (11AM-1PM). Rain will be on and off throughout most of the day. We are not worried about wind, or coastal concerns. Fred will only bring tropical downpours for us. It looks like the heaviest rain will land north and west of Worcester County.

This system lingers around Friday, keeping scattered showers in the forecast. Highs will be in the low 80s, but it will feel warmer with tropical air remaining in the area.