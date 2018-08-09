Humidity Moves Out, Weekend Rain Settles In

After thunderstorms rocked the Cape & the Islands earlier this morning, we’re tracking a much less active evening ahead.

As the drier air trickles in from the northwest this evening, that will erode all the downpours that are still popping up in NE MA. Making for a great (and rain-free) evening at Fenway for Jimmy Buffet concert goers.

As for the end of the week, Friday brings high temperatures into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and a break from the oppressive humidity!

It will be shaping up to be a beautiful Friday evening for those heading to Fenway for the Billy Joel concert.

However, change is on the way for the weekend forecast.

A warm front will likely hug the southern coastline, allowing for rain showers to slide in for Saturday and Sunday as far north as the Mass Pike and Boston. Scattered showers are in the forecast for both weekend days, along with much cooler conditions. Both weekend days will feature high temperatures into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies while dodging in and out of the rain.

We kick off the next work week with rain chances before we dry things out by Wednesday.