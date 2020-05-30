Humidity Moving Out, Sun Filled and Seasonable Weather Moving In

The last few days brought on a surge of humidity with dewpoints stretching to near 70 at times, making it feel quite tropical. Thankfully a cold front is sweeping through by midday, giving us a break from the humidity for the next few days.

Today, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s with emerging sunshine into the afternoon. It will be slightly cooler at the Cape due to clouds and lingering fog.

Tonight, it will be much more comfortable and cooler. Cool enough to turn off the AC and open up the windows to allow the refreshing fresh air to settle in.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. We’re tracking dry conditions, sun-filled skies, and seasonable temperatures!

If your plans take you to the Cape this weekend, it will be slightly cooler both days, with Sunday featuring some more sunshine than Saturday.

If your plans take you to the Lakes region in NH, you’re looking at a summery day today, cooler and comfortable tomorrow.

Along with dewpoints decreasing over the next few days, temperatures are also dropping, too. Highs Monday are only in the mid 60s.

If you’ve been following the SpaceX Crew Dragon Launch (which is tentatively scheduled for 3:23PM this afternoon), it has a chance of being canceled due to weather again. Thunderstorms possible this afternoon near the launch site could postpone today’s launch to tomorrow. Tomorrow’s forecast for Cape Canaveral is a little better most of the storm activity remaining to the north.

Back here locally, the next best chance for widespread rain returns Wednesday, then turning drier and warmer to end the week.