Astronomical Fall arrived with with Autumnal Equinox yesterday afternoon, however, summery weather is trying to stick around. As the warmth and higher humidity linger today, expect temperatures once again to warm into the 70s to near 80, like yesterday. While most of today is rain-free, occasionally, an isolated shower or two will pop up and move through. Many of them short-lived.



Tomorrow, it’ll be warm and humid again, however, the rain chances are significantly higher. As a cold front slowly approaches us, showers and storms become more widespread late morning, through the afternoon. A few storms will be capably of localized downpours and strong winds.



Humidity stays high through Saturday with the risk for some scattered showers. Humidity and rain chances lower Sunday, allowing for a solid second half on the weekend, including a nice morning for the Making Strides Walk in Boston.



