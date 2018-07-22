Humidity “Sticks” Around This Week

It was a muggy and showery Sunday, and those showers will continue to pump in from south to north overnight. For your Monday morning commute, if you’re commuting around central Massachusetts, you’ll likely be dodging in and out of some downpours early. These downpours will weaken and subside to light sprinkles by midday.

The extent of the rain subsides by the afternoon hours, but the humidity will be sticking around. Dew points through Thursday will be into the lower 70s, coupled with high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, will make it feel quite oppressive midweek.

We are stuck in this tropical-like airmass because a dome of high pressure over Bermuda- known as a Bermuda High- keeps the flow out of the southwest for southern New England, but also blocks anything from leaving the northeast until a stronger airmass takes over. A cold front approaches from the west Wednesday, but does not traverse the region until at least Friday night. Until that point, we’ll see tropical-like downpours at times.

The best chances for rain this week will be Monday, Thursday and Friday, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the most humid. Those two-days will be the best chance for a pop-up storm farther inland.

Next weekend, a spot shower cannot be ruled out for Saturday, with Sunday look nicer of the two days with lower humidity and highs into the low 80s.

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer