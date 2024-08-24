Get out and enjoy your 10/10 weather day for Saturday! Eventually, the humidity and storm chances both return.

For your Saturday, highs will be in the low 80s. It will be cooler at the beaches, though, in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be bright, and we stay dry all day. That’s in terms of both rain and humidity.

Saturday night, we’ll be mostly clear with lows into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be a great day, but not quite as perfect as Saturday. That’s primarily because it will be a bit more humid.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and the only rain chance we have is for a spot shower in the evening — most of us won’t see that.

Highs will be warm again Sunday in the low to mid 80s. However, once again, the beaches will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will also be a warm day, but it’ll feel even warmer due to the high levels of humidity.

In the afternoon, especially late afternoon, we are watching a chance for some scattered thunderstorms.

With the humidity in place, that could help some to become strong to severe.

Tuesday we’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s with a chance for isolated showers. Wednesday, close to 80 with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Thursday and Friday look dry with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.