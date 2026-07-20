Happy Monday! I hope you enjoyed the start to your work week, because some big changes are in store for the next few days.

First, get outside and enjoy your evening! Skies will stay clear of wildfire smoke, and rain, too. Temperatures will tumble from the 70s to the 60s tonight, but the humidity will be on the rise as the night goes on.

Tomorrow will be noticeably more humid with a lot of highs still in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The day starts dry, but starting in the late afternoon we’ll see some isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up before a more widespread risk later in the evening after 5-6 p.m.

While the greatest risk for severe weather is farther to the south and west, we are still on the tail end of the risk and therefore can’t rule out some isolated severe storms with gusty winds.

There’s a very low-end chance for an isolated spin-up tornado in western Massachusetts, but that threat diminishes closer to Boston.

Storm chances will continue on and off through the night, not allowing for a reprieve in the heat and humidity. Lows will only dip to the mid to upper 60s with dew points not far behind. And guess what? The storm chances and humidity linger into Wednesday.

Storms will return in the afternoon and dew points will climb further into the 70s. That will make highs in the mid 80s feel closer to 90 degrees. Prepare for the heat!

Humidity will drop for Thursday! It’s going to be a beautiful day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Friday: sunny and low 80s. Saturday looks bright and in the upper 70s. We’ll have similar temperatures for Sunday with a low-end chance for a spot shower. Stay tuned!