We have one more humid day on tap for today, but there’s relief on the way just in time for the weekend once again! A cold front will move through this afternoon, but it’s acting less like a cold front and more like a less humid front as temperatures don’t cool off much (or really at all) the next few days. As that front moves through later today it’ll touch off a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The storms won’t be widespread or last long.

Today is warm and humid with temperatures climbing to the 80s in most towns.

Tomorrow will have similar temperatures but will have more sun and less humidity, ending the week on a beautiful note!

The sunshine, low humidity and warm temperatures will stick around for the weekend too! Temperatures will climb through the weekend, but humidity will stay in check. Both Saturday and Sunday will be good beach days in terms of sunshine, but we’ll likely sea breeze both days keeping those beach temperatures in the 70s.