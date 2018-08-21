Humidity, Thunderstorm Threat Returns Wednesday

We were able to see (and experience) the fall-feel over the last couple of days. That will quickly come to an end as a warm front advances in. The same front that has spurred up strong to severe storms across the Ohio Valley and central PA will continue to approach southern New England through the overnight hours.

The latest timing of the warm front ushers the muggy air and a few thunderstorms as early as 7AM into central MA, and that line will continue to move NE and become more widespread and stronger as it approaches the NH seacoast, North Shore, Boston, South Shore, Cape Cod Canal by 9AM.

After that first line of storms exits the region, it will be followed by a few unorganized bands of showers and storms through the early afternoon, before the cold front sweeps through by the early evening commute (~5PM).

Ahead of the cold front is when we could see another round of storms, but these will be quick movers. Wednesday doesn’t look like a complete washout, but we will see times of thunderstorms on and off through the day, along with the return of the humidity.

Dewpoints could reach to 70°, along with a warm front sliding into southern New England, it usually is a recipe for some rotating thunderstorms. There is a low risk for a tornado tomorrow morning with the warm front, but again, that threat is low. The main impacts with the storms remain heavy rain, and strong wind gusts.

After the cold front departs to our east, a much more comfortable and dry airmass settles in Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday look nice under partly to mostly sunny skies and highs into the low to mid 80s.

We haven’t seen a nice, seasonable weekend for both weekend days in quite some time. Now sounds like the perfect time ahead of Labor Day Weekend, which is coming up the following weekend.