Humidity Up… Shower Chance Follows

With an early morning surge in humidity, locally dense fog has formed, allowing visibility to drop to a quarter mile or less in spots. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 8am for parts of eastern and central Mass.

More clouds will be in place today, with the thickest cloud cover over Southeast Mass, where we’ll likely see scattered showers develop by midday too. Warmest temps today are where the sun is filtered the least, northwest of 495.

With a soupy air mass in place tomorrow, a few thunderstorms are triggered in the afternoon. Most of them, will be northwest of Boston.

More storms rolled through Thursday, with one batch early in the morning and a few more scattered during the day. The humidity remains high the next few days too until it falls off a cliff on Friday. Behind that front, the stage is set for a nice weekend with temps near 80 and very low humidity.