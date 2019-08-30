Hurricane Hunter Plane Flies Into Dorian

7Weather- Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a major hurricane. It poses a significant threat to Florida and the Northwestern Bahamas.

The Hurricane Hunter Plane that stopped by Southern New England for the “Hurricane Awareness Tour” flew into Dorian today. Meteorologist on board released several dropsondes, while flying through the storm. These deceives measure storm conditions in the hurricane.

The information from the plane is immediately sent to forecasters in Miami at the National Hurricane Center. This helps keep track of the development of the hurricane.

This afternoon the plane recorded maximum sustained winds over 110 mph, upgrading it to a category 3 hurricane.

It also recorded hurricane-force winds up to 25 miles from the center of the storm, and tropical storm-force winds outward up to 105 miles.

Not only does this help with real-time observations of the current storm, it also helps meteorologist forecast future storms.

Dorian will continue to move northwest towards the east coast of Florida. It is foretasted to get close to the Florida coast Monday night into Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center will likely have the Hurricane Hunter Plane go out to Dorian every 3 hour to collect data.