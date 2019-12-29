Ice Storm Warning for Parts of Worcester and Middlesex Counties

7Weather- An Ice Storm Warning is in effect until 7AM Tuesday for northern Worcester County and northwest Middlesex County. Areas inside of I-495 are under a Winter Weather Advisory for the potential of slick spots. Parts of southern New Hampshire are under a Winter Storm Warning where power outages are possible due to ice.

The biggest impacts from this storm will be felt in western Massachusetts, but parts of Worcester County and towns northwest of I-495 have a good chance of getting 0.50″ of ice build up. This will likely lead to downed tree limbs, and scattered power outages. These areas will likely have delays and closing tomorrow.

There could initially be a quick burst of sleet/snow this evening, and then the precipitation transitions into freezing rain. Boston and southeast Massachusetts will initially have freezing rain, creating isolated slick spots, but then we see a transitions into just rain by 4-5 AM.

Travel will be poor for Northern Worcester County, southern New Hampshire, and parts of the Merrimack Valley tonight through tomorrow evening. These regions will see freezing rain throughout most of the duration of the storm.