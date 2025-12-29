After a few inches of snow dropped in Friday night, it was nice to give the kids the chance to hit the sledding hills for a couple of days as Saturday and Sunday ended up storm free. While the weekend wrapped up with solid weather for those outdoor sports, including skiing, this morning, it’s a whole different story. Any icy mix overnight has flipped to rain for most, and we’ll track some steady rain at times through the day. With temps hovering around 32 degrees northwest of I-95 early this morning, there could be some icy spots on untreated surfaces like sidewalks and driveways or secondary roads. Even if temps nudge up to just above 32, the ground has been so cold, some patches of ice are possible. That issue will fade through mid morning from southeast to northwest as milder air intrudes. Rain is heaviest midday/early afternoon as temps head up into the 40s for many.

Once the rain tapers late-day from west to east, temps start to crash. As colder air pours back in this evening, the big puddles and leftover slope/slush will freeze up. Winds start to ramp up too, gusting 30-50mph overnight. In fact, in the Worcester Hills, gusts could exceed 50mph, and because of that potential, a high wind watch is in effect. That goes through tomorrow.



A cold and very windy Tuesday is on tap with highs in the 20s.

Wednesday, temps improve into the low to mid 30s.



New Year’s Eve night is cold, with temps slipping back into the 20s during the evening. As a cold front slips through, a few scattered snow showers get going late at night, lingering into early Thursday morning. There’s not a lot of moisture with this front, so we’re just expect patchy coatings- 1″ with these snow showers. Plan on midnight temps in the low to mid 20s for the ball drop, and then back into the teens by daybreak on New Year’s Day.



It’ll be a chilly start to 2026 with Thursday afternoon, through the weekend holding in the 20s to near 30 for highs and single digits and teens for overnight lows. It does look mainly dry during that stretch too.